Gary Lineker has deleted a social media post about Zionism after accusations it contained antisemitic symbolism.

The Match of the Day host shared a video from the group Palestine Lobby which was titled ‘Zionism explained in two minutes.’

However, it also featured an illustration of a rat, which has historically been used as an antisemitic insult, referring to language used by in Nazi Germany to characterise Jews.

Lineker immediately deleted the post after realising the significance of the symbol, according to his agent.

In a statement to the BBC, his agent said: “Whilst viewing and reposting a video, Gary did not notice a rodent emoticon added by the author of the post. Although if he had, he would not have made any connection. The repost has been removed.”

The group Campaign Against Antisemitism has condemned Lineker for the post, and said it would be submitting a complaint to the BBC.

In a post on X, they said: “Nothing to see here. Just Gary Lineker’s Instagram account sharing an anti-Israel video misrepresenting Zionism, complete with a rat emoji.”

Just Gary Lineker’s Instagram account sharing an anti-Israel video misrepresenting Zionism, complete with a rat emoji. pic.twitter.com/ysuVGH52SN — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) May 12, 2025

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews told the Daily Mail: “The BBC has allowed the situation with Gary Lineker to continue for far too long.

“He has caused great offence with this video – particularly with his egregious use of a rat emoji to illustrate Zionists.

“The BBC should ask him to leave now rather than allowing him to dictate his own terms.”

In an interview with the BBC last month, Lineker told Amol Rajan that he was in no doubt about “where I stand” on the situation in Gaza and Palestine.

The conflict was triggered on October 7 2023 when Hamas gunmen attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Since then, Israel has launched a huge offensive on Gaza, with almost 53,000 Palestinians killed in the military campaign. Nearly a third of these are under 18, Reuters reports.

