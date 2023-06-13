Peaceful, relaxing and reachable in just a few hour’s drive, village breaks are increasingly replacing city breaks as Londoner’s getaway of choice.

Devoid of airport security checks, queues and tiresome traffic jams, the quintessential English village is capturing city-dweller’s hearts once again, and with so much to do, it is little wonder why.

Nestled in the heart of the New Forest National Park in Hampshire, Beaulieu encompasses a captivating blend of natural beauty, rich history, and fascinating attractions, making it a truly enchanting experience for visitors.

As you arrive in Beaulieu, you’ll be greeted by a charming village that exudes English countryside charm. Surrounded by lush greenery and bordered by the meandering Beaulieu River, the picturesque destination invites you to step back in time and immerse yourself in its timeless appeal.

What to do in Beaulieu

One of Beaulieu’s highlights is its deep-rooted history. The village is home to the magnificent ruins of Beaulieu Abbey, a Cistercian monastery dating back to the 13th century. Explore the remnants of this ancient abbey, where echoes of centuries past whisper through the stone walls, painting a vivid picture of monastic life.

The allure of Beaulieu extends beyond its historical sites. Nature enthusiasts will find themselves in paradise as they venture into the New Forest. The national park is home to an abundance of wildlife, including the iconic New Forest ponies that roam freely. Enjoy a leisurely walk, bike ride, or even a horseback ride to immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of this protected area.

For those with a penchant for all things automotive, Beaulieu is home to the renowned National Motor Museum. Here, you can marvel at a remarkable collection of vintage cars, motorcycles, and fascinating exhibits that tell the story of automotive history. Discover iconic vehicles, delve into the world of motorsports, and admire the craftsmanship of bygone eras.

If you’re lucky you might even be able to drive one thanks to special package for petrolheads at the The Montagu Arms.

Choose from a striking red 1966 Jaguar E-Type; a historical favourite with the potential speed of up to 150mph; a 1967 Austin Healey 3000 MK III; considered the most powerful of the ‘Big Healey’ series or the Gardner Douglas 427 Cobra.

Where to eat

The Terrace at the Montagu Arms offers two things; a smashing menu of locally-sourced dishes from a very talented chef and a similarly pleasant backdrop in which to enjoy them in.

Traditional but not stuffy, the restaurant incorporates all the things that we used to love about conventional dining without the prawn cocktails in a glass.

A starter of chicken liver and madeira parfait is served with gooseberry, crispy chicken skin, brioche, giving you the first taste of what the head chef (conveniently named Monty) is capable of. Dorset scallops, similarly, are served with a pork crumb and a south coast duls beurre blanc in an innovative twist on a menu item that has adorn hotel restaurant menus for donkeys years. Step aside Basil, things are done differently now.

And if herds of wildebeest are your thing then the beef fillet with braised beef shin, chicken of the woods and potato terrine will have you purring with pleasure. Try the wild turbot too, it tasted as good as it looks.

Where to stay

For an elegant country retreat with charming gardens, The Montagu Arms is second to none when it comes to comfortable accommodation in Beaulieu.

The hotel boasts just 33 bedrooms and suites that feature interior design inspired by the British countryside. Some are located in the main house, some are nestled within their Gertrude-Jekyll inspired gardens.

It will place you at the heart of Beaulieu and at the heart of the New Forest, with charming trails to walk or cycle on its doorstep. Take a trek down its namesake estuary to Bucklers Hard, where you’ll find Georgian cottages running down towards the river with a perfect midway watering hole ready to invite you in.

