A Hampshire country hotel has launched a classic car package that includes an overnight stay in an old chauffeur garage, tasting menu experience and a selection of iconic British sports cars for hire.

The Montagu Arms, located in the heart of the New Forest and a stone’s throw from the Beaulieu Motor Museum with its world-class collection of vintage cars, will start hosting petrolheads with a luxurious package of dreamy treats.

Guests can enjoy a thrilling spin through winding country roads, passing ancient woodlands with roaming wildlife and charming historic villages.

A series of iconic British sports cars will be available for hire from Beaulieu Garage, including a striking red 1966 Jaguar E-Type; a historical favourite with the potential speed of up to 150mph; a 1967 Austin Healey 3000 MK III; considered the most powerful of the ‘Big Healey’ series or the Gardner Douglas 427 Cobra.

Come evening, savour a seven-course tasting menu with paired wines in the award-winning Terrace Restaurant, where dishes will include organic seasonal produce from the surrounding Hampshire countryside alongside ingredients hand-picked from the hotel’s bountiful kitchen garden.

For a blissful night’s sleep, retreat to your Courtyard Deluxe Room or Courtyard Studio Suite, each complete with a spacious lounge area, oversized freestanding bathtub and private terrace.

The Luxury Classic Car Break at The Montagu Arms starts from £997 in a Courtyard Deluxe Room. It includes:

Overnight accommodation including breakfast in the Terrace Restaurant or served in your room

your room

Seven-course tasting menu in the award-winning Terrace restaurant

Classic car hire from Beaulieu Garage – choose from a 1966 Jaguar E-Type, 1967 Austin

Healey 3000 MK III or the Gardener Douglas 427 Cobra

Two tickets to Beaulieu Motor Museum

A copy of Classic Motoring Magazine

