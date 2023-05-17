A Hampshire country hotel has launched a classic car package that includes an overnight stay in an old chauffeur garage, tasting menu experience and a selection of iconic British sports cars for hire.
The Montagu Arms, located in the heart of the New Forest and a stone’s throw from the Beaulieu Motor Museum with its world-class collection of vintage cars, will start hosting petrolheads with a luxurious package of dreamy treats.
Guests can enjoy a thrilling spin through winding country roads, passing ancient woodlands with roaming wildlife and charming historic villages.
A series of iconic British sports cars will be available for hire from Beaulieu Garage, including a striking red 1966 Jaguar E-Type; a historical favourite with the potential speed of up to 150mph; a 1967 Austin Healey 3000 MK III; considered the most powerful of the ‘Big Healey’ series or the Gardner Douglas 427 Cobra.
Come evening, savour a seven-course tasting menu with paired wines in the award-winning Terrace Restaurant, where dishes will include organic seasonal produce from the surrounding Hampshire countryside alongside ingredients hand-picked from the hotel’s bountiful kitchen garden.
For a blissful night’s sleep, retreat to your Courtyard Deluxe Room or Courtyard Studio Suite, each complete with a spacious lounge area, oversized freestanding bathtub and private terrace.
The Luxury Classic Car Break at The Montagu Arms starts from £997 in a Courtyard Deluxe Room. It includes:
- Overnight accommodation including breakfast in the Terrace Restaurant or served in
your room
- Seven-course tasting menu in the award-winning Terrace restaurant
- Classic car hire from Beaulieu Garage – choose from a 1966 Jaguar E-Type, 1967 Austin
Healey 3000 MK III or the Gardener Douglas 427 Cobra
- Two tickets to Beaulieu Motor Museum
- A copy of Classic Motoring Magazine
