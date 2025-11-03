Whilst the electric revolution may have stalled somewhat, the electric evolution is well underway. Uptake may not have been what manufacturers, or perhaps more pertinently regulators, have hoped for, but there’s no denying that EVs are improving. This was always likely to be the case. First attempts so rarely hit the target. Manufacturers have become so adept at producing efficient engines that the enforced move to electricity was always going to result in products which pale in comparison. Now that EVs have bedded in, however, there’s a greater sense of competence around them. If you can charge them easily, they’re a genuine consideration versus their ICE cousins. Enter the subject of this review, the Genesis GV60.

Built as an EV-only model by Genesis, the GV60 accounts for one third of the Korean manufacturer’s UK sales. The model tested is the facelifted, performance version. So, it’s a big deal for Genesis. Genesis, for the uninitiated, is part of the same group as Hyundai. Anyone who has driven a recent Hyundai model will recognise shared aspects such as the font used on screens and buttons.

Also, for the uninitiated, what we have here is a premium product aimed at a lower price point than European rivals. The Genesis GV60, in base Pure spec, starts at a similar price to a Mercedes EQA, BMW iX2 or Audi Q4 e-tron. The kicker here is the simplicity of the options list. Add Nappa leather and the comfort pack and you’re away for under £60,000 in a remarkably well-appointed car. The price, however, remains the electric shock in all this across the board. Batteries remain very expensive. If you’re going EV, however, the GV60 is well worth a look.

What’s the Genesis GV60 like to live with?

One thing that immediately strikes you about the Genesis GV60 is its interior. Open the door and you’re immediately welcomed by swathes of soft leather, a well-integrated 27” screen and loads of space. It’s an environment in which you feel immediately at home. Throw in heated and ventilated seats, massage functionality, heated steering wheel and decent sound system and you could close the door and head inside to write the review. The feeling of comfort and opulence doesn’t subside a week later, either.

That’s where Genesis has decided to compete and it’s hard to find much fault. Everything works impeccably and intuitively. There are physical buttons for key features, the most notable of which was access to the 360-degree camera in car parks. This is a surprisingly large car for one that presents as a hatchback, at 4.5m long and 2.15m wide. Having that assistance on hand is very useful.

It’s in these everyday scenarios where the Genesis GV60 truly excels. My commute to work was a pleasure in it. The cabin is near silent and electrification undoubtedly adds a layer refinement.

The other pleasing aspect is that everything is incredibly easy to use. The 27” OLED screen spans the dashboard and works brilliantly. It’s touchscreen but also benefits from a rotary controller in the centre console. The beeps and bongs are easy to dispense with and getting your phone working onscreen is straightforward.

The innovation plus pack will set you back £2090 but this seems to add more technological interference. I personally wouldn’t bother, but if you enjoy your car beeping at you and doing most of the driving, then it’s an available option to you.

What’s the Genesis GV60 like to drive?

The opulence carries over to the driving experience. The steering is light and oily, the regen braking is easy to modulate via the paddles and the suspension soaks up all but the most egregious imperfections our UK roads have to offer.

This being the Genesis GV60 performance, however, there is a bit of intent shown towards this being a driver’s car. There’s 483bhp and 700Nm torque, enough to propel this two-tonne car from 0-60mph in just four seconds. You have to press the ‘boost’ button on the steering wheel to access this full capability.

The Genesis GV60 performance never feels this fast though. It is, but it just does a great job of masking this performance, almost as though it’s embarrassed of its power. You never feel pinned to your seat or like you’re being overly raucous.

To a decent B-road then, and another trick. Leaning on the development of the Hyundai Ioniq 5N, the Genesis GV60 performance features a fake gearbox, or virtual gearshift. In this mode, the paddles become traditional gearshifts. If it sounds like a gimmick that’s because it very much is. But you know what? I rather enjoyed it. It’s not a go-to setting in traffic, but with a bit of space it brings a layer of engagement to the process that’s missing in EVs.

There’s fake engine sound and a couple of rough edges, but I found myself using it more than I thought I would. The rev counter could be better displayed and it doesn’t bounce off the limiter in first gear until you hit 44mph, but it cleverly deploys its torque to thrust through shifts and encourage proper timing. It’s early days for such tech, but long may it be developed and finessed. Consider me a fan.

Conclusion

I wasn’t sure what to expect from the Genesis GV60. I was further uncertain about the need for the performance model, which hikes the cost of the model tested to £74,495. The Genesis G80 and GV80 impressed me, but I was left a little underwhelmed by the G70. Such is the way for new market entrants.

First impressions are important and the Genesis GV60 got off to a great start. Whilst the performance feels unnecessary, the Genesis GV60 truly excels as an all-round family EV. There’s plenty of space, everything feels carefully considered and it’s easy to use.

It was at its best on the commute to work. The sound system is decent, the seats gently massage you and it’s a quiet, isolated place to be. Then, if you need to make a gap, there’s a huge well of power to dip into.

Overall, however, it has a hugely calming influence on you. You just don’t feel stressed driving the Genesis GV60 around. This is another significant tick in the box for EVs. The refinement they offer is unmatched by their ICE equivalents, particularly in and around this price point.

Perhaps counterintuitively, this is where the performance aspect also lends a hand. Not only does it bring all the bells and whistles in terms of soft leather and massage seats, but there’s also the knowledge that you can surge ahead at a moment’s notice. It’s definitely a luxury rather than a necessity, but who hasn’t found themselves in the wrong lane driving around London? A quick squeeze of the right foot and you’re away.

From being unsure what to expect, I was left impressed by the Genesis GV60. As an everyday, family EV, it’s undoubtedly a compelling proposition.