Aesthetics matter in most walks of life. If something stands out, you pay attention to it, if only fleetingly. In a sceptical UK automotive market, standing out is important for new players, something Genesis has run with. We reviewed the Genesis GV80 last year and faced a number of “what’s that?” questions from members of the public. It’s the same this year with the Genesis G70. The contrarian in me exalted in the questions; the Genesis G70 is a car that stands out and attracts numerous glances. There is, however, more to a car than its looks. How well does the Genesis G70 work as, you know, a car?

A trip to Leeds and back would reveal all, coincidentally the same path trodden in its big brother, the GV80. Before that, the particulars. The Genesis G70 as tested is the top level sport line. Equipped with a turbo charged 2.0 litre petrol engine, it produces 241bhp sent to the rear wheels and will tick off 0-62mph in 6.1secs. With upgraded Brembo brakes, 19” wheels and “sport appearance”, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

Another card Genesis is playing is a generous level of standard equipment. This being a press car, however, it features a number of options. The ones you’d want? The innovation pack brings the head up display, parking sensors, quad LED headlamps and a 12.3” touchscreen. The comfort seat pack brings ventilated front seats, heated rear ones and extended adjustability. The nappa leather is a nice to have. You also get a five year warranty as standard. All in, the model tested comes in at £46,330, up from the £33,450 an entry level model would set you back.

Living with the Genesis G70

First impressions are undoubtedly positive. The Havana red paint and black wheels elongate the Genesis G70’s appearance and there’s a hint of understated old school muscle car to it. Upon getting in, you’re welcomed by a raft of functionality and a comfortable seat. There are physical buttons for the HVAC and it’s not a car that insists upon itself too much. In the GV80 all the safety systems constantly wanted to let you know they were there, whereas the Genesis G70 is a bit more laid back on that front.

It’s a comfortable cabin, no question. It is, however, a little cramped in the rear. There’s plenty of head room, but if sitting behind a tall driver leg room is diminished. The same goes for the boot, where 330 litres is a little on the tight side. It’s a very shallow boot, to the point where you’d be forgiven for thinking that it’s a hybrid, the smaller boot to accommodate the battery. Width and length are fine, however, and you can get the weekly shop plus a few other bits in there. If you need more space, the rear seats can be folded down. The heated rear seats are an added bonus, and you get Isofix for the kids’ seats.

You get wireless charging up top, plus a few usb ports scattered around for device charging. The Genesis G70 does come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but you have to plug in. The functionality from the touch screen is very easy to use and the plethora of physical buttons also make accessing menus and functionality very easy. The in car satnav is very good and I’d recommend upgrading to the Lexicon audio.

What’s the Genesis G70 like to drive?

It’s at this juncture where you need to consider your approach to the Genesis G70. The sporting potential is clearly there as it’s based on the same platform as the Kia Stinger. It just doesn’t drive like it. The Genesis G70 is a very amenable car in those dreary settings in which you’ll mostly find yourself. It was a fine cruiser up and down the M1, settling into the long drive to Leeds and back, eating up the miles without fuss and returning north of 37mpg. For commuting, too, it’s a relaxed companion, although it won’t return such lofty mpg in that scenario.

In more spirited settings, there’s enough performance to entertain but the gearbox can be a bit fussy at times. With eight cogs to work through, it doesn’t always satisfactorily make up its mind, leaving a slight delay in the power delivery you intend.

Along a decent B-road, however, you can hustle the Genesis G70 and coax out of it an enjoyable drive. There’s plenty of shove even from low revs and it briskly arrives at motorway speeds without much in the way of stress. Being rear wheel drive, you get the occasional sensation of the rear end scrabbling for grip and it feels rather long in such scenarios on twisty roads. The Brembo brakes are useful if you intend to indulge in a spot of B-road bashing, although this isn’t really the environment in which the G70 excels.

Instead, embrace it more as a cruiser. The adaptive suspension irons out all but the worst kinks in the road. Selecting sport mode stiffens things up and adds weight to the steering, but it’s in the waftier comfort setting is where the Genesis G70 feels most at home.

Conclusion

In a crowded market place, the Genesis G70 certainly stands out on aesthetics alone. It drew several glances and a few questions from people. I didn’t see another one during my time with it and that feeling of uniqueness definitely appeals. To me, at least. You see so many 3 series, C class and A4s on the road, having something a bit different is not to be sniffed at.

The counter to that, however, is that there’s a reason you see so many of those cars on the road. They are long established and really rather good. The Genesis G70 needs more than looks to set it apart.

The main area Genesis is competing on is customer service. From initial test drive to after sales care, you have a single point of contact. Genesis will collect and return the car for servicing. The idea is to make ownership hassle free.

Being part of the Hyundai group, you also won’t have much to worry about in regards to reliability. Everything feels very well put together. Unlike the Genesis GV80, however, the G70 doesn’t feel quite so keenly priced and doesn’t ruffle the feathers of its competition in quite the same way. It’s a generation older and feels it.

It’s quicker than its equivalently priced rivals and comes with a more generous level of base spec. Will that be enough to turn customers away from the established players? Perhaps not at this stage, judging by how many you see on the road. If you’re in the market for a family saloon, however, it’s worth at least taking a look at.