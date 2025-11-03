Piers Morgan has been involved in a social media spat with Zack Polanski after the Green Party leader pointed out that he had been blocked by the YouTube presenter.

On Monday morning, Polanski shared a post on X revealing that he was blocked by the former Talk presenter, who now hosts his Uncensored show on YouTube.

In the post, Polanski said: “I’ve never said anything rude or abusive to him.”

“So where’s my little free speech warrior,” he added.

So wheres my little free speech warrior? 🤣https://t.co/0qbagSvIYp pic.twitter.com/rhZKi1UHn9 — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) November 3, 2025

This came after Morgan shared a video of Polanski speaking about appearing on his show last month, when the pair clashed over trans rights.

In the clip, the Green politician told left-wing US streamer Hasan Piker: “Piers Morgan has said in the press that I’m the person who bothers him the most.”

He continued: “He interviewed me recently on his TV show and it was meant to be an interview about how the Greens have doubled our membership recently, we’re highest in the polls that we’ve been for a long time, but he spent the entire conversation asking me if a woman can have a penis.

“I met him back with the same robustness he gave me, and I just accused him of trying to distract from the inequality in our society and the deep poverty and the elites and multi-millionaires and billionaires, basically sucking up our property, our assets and taking our power and wealth.

“He just kept saying, I can’t be a serious politician if I think a woman can have a penis.”

Sharing the clip of Polanski talking about him, Morgan labelled it a “whiny disingenous load of old twaddle.”

“It’s not ‘transphobic’ to believe women don’t have penises – it’s a simple biological fact.

“And the fact you’re leading a UK political party and think they do is very concerning to anyone who cares about women’s rights.”

Following Polanski’s tweet about him being blocked, Morgan then claimed he had no idea, and had now unblocked the Green leader.

But he added: “I hate to see a man in such distress! Assuming you identify as a man, or even know what one is?”

Morning Zack, just woke up in NYC to see this, had no idea I’d blocked you, don’t remember doing so, and have now unblocked you. I hate to see a man in such distress! Assuming you identify as a man, or even know what one is? https://t.co/2iAIiaomtm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 3, 2025

Polanski simply replied: “Piss boiled Morgan.”