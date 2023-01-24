TV watchdog Ofcom has cleared Gary Neville over World Cup comments that sparked over 700 complaints after the World Cup final.

The football pundit, who received criticism over his involvement in the Qatar World Cup before heading to the Gulf State, provoked outrage among Conservative right-wingers after he aired his views about striking workers in the UK at the match.

I’m glad you’re pissed off! The biggest set of charlatans to ever be in power! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2022

He said at the time: “We should detest low pay, we should detest poor accommodation and poor working conditions. That is something we can never, ever accept that in this region or in any region.

“And it is just worth mentioning we’ve got a current government in our country who are demonising rail workers, ambulance workers and – terrifyingly – nurses.”

Gary added: “We can’t have people being paid an absolute pittance to work, we can’t have people in accommodation which is unsavoury and disgusting.

“That shouldn’t happen here (in Qatar) with the wealth that exists. But it shouldn’t happen in our country, that our nurses are having to fight for an extra pound or an extra two pounds either.”

At the time, prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned Gary’s remarks, with a total of 705 people complaining to Ofcom.

In a statement, the media regulator said: “We considered these complaints against our broadcasting rules. In our view, the live, brief and unscripted remarks about industrial relations in the UK came amidst a wider discussion about the policies and actions of the Qatari Government, which gave due weight to a range of views. So, we will not be pursuing these complaints further.

“However, we have issued guidance to ITV reminding them of their due impartiality obligations. ITV has assured us that presenters and studio guests will be reminded of these rules.”

An ITV spokesperson previously said: “Gary Neville was expressing his own personal views in the context of a discussion about treatment of workers in Qatar within a live broadcast. His views are his own and were not endorsed by ITV.”

Related: Majority of Brits think Zahawi should resign, poll by firm he co-founded reveals