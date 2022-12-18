Tory MP Lee Anderson must really be missing out on some top telly these days. Last year, he famously boycotted England’s run to the European Championship Final, following a row about ‘taking the knee’. Now Gary Neville’s got him blowing a gasket.

Gary Neville slams Tories during World Cup Final

The prominent pundit was casting his eye over a thrilling World Cup Final on Sunday. Argentina emerged victorious on penalties, after a 3-3 draw against France. The football has been enthralling during this tournament – but the host nation remains a contentious talking point.

Qatar’s questionable record on human rights is still causing ferocious debate. Although the floodlights have faded, football enthusiasts who aren’t on the payroll of FIFA will continue to wonder just how the most prestigious competition in the world made its way here.

Gary Neville was keen to highlight Qatar’s issues. But he also didn’t shy away from problems back home…

“We should protest low pay and poor working conditions. We have a government in the UK that is demonising rail workers, and terrifyingly, nurses too. People must be treated equally, they can’t be paid a pittance. Why must nurses fight for an extra pound or two?” | Gary Neville

Lee Anderson furious with pundit put-downs

His skewering of the government didn’t go down well with the usual suspects . After several GB News pundits raced to clutch their pearls, Lee Anderson soon followed. The Conservative representative for Ashfield said that Mr. Neville ‘did not know what he was talking about’.

“Another party political broadcast by a millionaire. Looks like ITV is on my banned list now. Talk about football Gary, and keep your nose out of politics. You don’t know what you’re talking about.” | Lee Anderson

Gary Neville vs Lee Anderson: There’s only one winner…

After losing a once-loyal viewer, Gary Neville dropped a snide reply back to the MP. He told Anderson that him and his colleagues were ‘the biggest set of charlatans’ to ever serve the country. It’s fair to say these two won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this year.