Footage of Nadhim Zahawi being probed on his tax affairs by Beth Rigby has resurfaced in light of the latest government scandal.

The Tory chairman is set to face an ethics inquiry into his tax affairs as allegations against him piled pressure on Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister on Monday ordered a potentially far-reaching investigation into Zahawi but resisted calls to sack the former chancellor over the multimillion-pound tax dispute he resolved by paying a penalty.

Downing Street indicated Sunak did not know about the penalty when he defended Zahawi in the Commons last week, but as he announced the investigation the PM said “clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.

“That’s why I’ve asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi’s compliance with the Ministerial Code,” he told broadcasters during a visit to a Northampton hospital.

“I’m pleased that Nadhim Zahawi has agreed with that approach and has agreed to fully co-operate with that investigation.”

The inquiry by new ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus is expected to focus on Zahawi’s ministerial declarations, but it could extend to his prior tax arrangement and whether he lied to the media.

This video of Rigby interviewing the then-chancellor about his affairs should raise a few questions.

Watch it in full below:

Dug up full bit of Zahawi on 11/7/22 being probed on his tax affairs. It's now reported that at that moment, while preaching radical transparency, Zahawi was in a multimillion dispute with HMRC and threatening legal action to investigating journalists.



You watch. You decide. ~AA pic.twitter.com/8JHapcYzf2 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 23, 2023

