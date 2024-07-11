Calls have begun for an extra bank holiday if England wins Euro 2024.

The call by the Liberal Democrats comes ahead of Sunday’s final between Gareth Southgate’s team and Spain, after England claimed a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to attend the match in Berlin, after watching Wednesday’s semi-final from the Nato summit in Washington DC.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the Government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate.

“England deserves the chance to celebrate a once-in-a-generation event.

“Who knows, we might even get decent weather.”

Picked the right moment to pop out from NATO meetings and check the score…@MinPres pic.twitter.com/gqnCK8ogri — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 10, 2024

It is not the first time the Lib Dems have called for a temporary bank holiday.

The party led similar calls last year when the England women’s team made it to the final of the World Cup, where their hopes of victory were dashed by a 1-0 win for Spain.

As opposition leader, Sir Keir agreed with calls for an extra bank holiday in the event of the Lionesses winning.

Two extra one-off bank holidays were held across the UK in 2022, one for the Queen’s platinum jubilee and another for her funeral.

The King’s coronation in May 2023 was also a bank holiday.

Related: England fans hoping to be in Berlin for Euro 2024 final face flight struggle