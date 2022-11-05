On Have I Got News For You, Ian Hislop challenged Gary Neville about his choice to work at the Qatar World Cup this month and left him speechless.
When Neville took over as host of the historic BBC panel show on Friday night, it didn’t take long for the World Cup to come up in one of the rounds.
Members of the LGBT+ community were advised by UK foreign secretary James Cleverly to “flex and compromise” at the Qatar World Cup, according to panellists Paul Merton and Richard Madeley.
You can watch the video below:
