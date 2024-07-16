Fans are calling for Sarina Wiegman to replace Gareth Southgate as the next manager of the England Men’s National team.

Gareth Southgate resigned earlier today after back-to-back defeats in the Euros finals.

A shortlist has emerged with the likes of Graham Potter and Eddie Howe favourites to take over from the 53-year-old.

Several surprising names have also made the list including former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel who helped the London side lift the Champions League trophy in 2021.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have also made the list whilst former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has privately expressed his interest in becoming the next England boss.

However, one name has been brought up by several fans and quickly started trending on X, Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman.

The Dutch manager led England Women to European glory in 2022 and reached the World Cup final with them last year which they lost to Spain.

Before that, she won the Euros with the Netherlands and took them to a World Cup final.

One X user said: “Two-time European Champion and two-time World Cup finalist Sarina Wiegman is most qualified to replace Southgate and I won’t be told otherwise!”

And plenty agreed with them, with one person saying: “Sarina Wiegman should replace him, proven record.”

It’s Sarina Wiegman for England men’s manager for me:



• She coaches her teams to play expansive football



• She coaches her teams to tear the opposition apart



• She coaches her teams to win! pic.twitter.com/6sgIGmY2wc — Jonathan Bergdahl (@JonBergdahl) July 16, 2024

Another said: “There are three managers who have coached an England national team to success at tournament football. Perhaps the FA should appoint one from Steve Cooper, Lee Carsley or Sarina Wiegman.”

If Sarina Wiegman was to take the job, she would become the first female manager in the men’s game. One fan pointed out what a good look that would be for the FA.

“What a statement the FA could make by appointing Sarina Wiegman as the next England manager?! Media-savvy, technically aware and already a major winner with the Lionesses. Not sure any others on the short list are as qualified?”

But such an appointment won’t please everyone, with one person in particular coming to mind among people on social media:

