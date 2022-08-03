On-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson believes Manchester United’s treatment of him last season was “criminal”.

It comes as new manager Erik Tan Hag has called out star Ronaldo for his actions after their friendly game against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo supposedly left the stadium before the team’s post-match debrief.

He was spotted leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle as he signed autographs for a handful of supporters.

Speaking about the incident, Ten Hag told AD: ‘I certainly don’t condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.’

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo and other Man Utd players leaving Old Trafford early vs Rayo: “I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone”, tells @viaplaysportnl. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



“We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. pic.twitter.com/Ysm2G4e7Rp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

Ronaldo was all smiles when he arrived.

But here he is leaving before the game finished.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full time today 👀 pic.twitter.com/9TpUSmIIjh — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 31, 2022

Henderson

The 25-year-old goalkeeper, who has joined the newly-promoted side for their first top-flight campaign since 1999, claims 12 months ago he was told by the Old Trafford hierarchy he would be first-choice for last season.

Goalkeeper @deanhenderson slams #ManUtd for making “false promises” to him and tells @itvnews that no one really cared when he was going through “tough times” at Old Trafford.

Henderson is on a season long loan at PL returnees @NFFC pic.twitter.com/4djEf7gNov — Steve Scott (@stevescott_itv) August 2, 2022

He said: “It was frustrating, because I turned down so many good loans last summer for that reason, and they would not let me go.

“To sit there for 12 months, it is criminal really, at my age, I was fuming.

“I told the hierarchy that I need to be playing football and to let me go, and I was almost gone before the manager (Erik ten Hag) came through the door. I have not spoken to him since.

“I worked hard on and off the pitch to keep improving, day-in-day-out, and now I am looking forward to the season with Nottingham Forest.”

Reactions

His comments didn’t go down well with a lot of Manchester United fans:

Fingers crossed Dean Henderson has such a good season with Forest this year that Man Utd can sell him for £60m in 2023. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 2, 2022

😱 “Boo hoo… Woe is me… Welcome to the world of football Dean Henderson!”



😡 “There are so many things that really annoy me about his statements!”



Danny Mills HAMMERS Dean Henderson for his comments on #MUFC! 🫣🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Rwpn6J9aN — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 2, 2022

Dean Henderson with the ego of Peter Schmeichel/Van Der Sar & the ability of a Roy Carroll. Boy know your level! #mufc — Mary (@MaryGlazersOut) August 2, 2022

Does Dean Henderson realise that he's on loan at NOTTINGHAM FOREST? He talks like he has Bayern and Real queueing up for his services 💀💀💀 — hey yo (@widmingbaer) August 2, 2022

Dean Henderson didn't speak to Erik ten Hag before sealing his move away from Man Utd 🙅‍♂️#BBCFootball #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pwH9yaOcPL — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 2, 2022

Who tf does Dean Henderson think he is 🤣🤣



Take a look at his career paths



League one level GK at best 💀 pic.twitter.com/sSZKpKYPoe — Zel (@zeleLUHG) August 2, 2022

Just watched the @deanhenderson interview, if I were united I would recall him straight away and let him play in the reserves. How unprofessional for a player to speak about the club that pays his wages,at least we know one of the bad apples from last years disastrous season now. — 🐝 (@Andyredarmy1979) August 2, 2022

