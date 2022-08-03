As the Commonwealth Games takes place in Birmingham one Australian senator is definitely a fan of the royal family and empire.

Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe described Britain’s Elizabeth II as a “colonising” queen and raised her fist in a black power salute while taking the oath in Australia’s parliament.

Thorpe said: “I sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and I bear true allegiance to the colonising her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

However, she was then told “you are required to recite the oath as printed on the card,”

The added: “Please recite the oath.”

She recited the lines correctly at the second attempt but then took to Twitter to declare “sovereignty never ceded,” apparently showing didn’t agree with having to make the revised pledge.

Indigenous Australian senator Lidia Thorpe (from the Green party) referred to the Queen as a coloniser when she took her oath of office. pic.twitter.com/b3R5XVufx2 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) August 2, 2022

Sovereignty never ceded. https://t.co/OowLrlUApy — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) August 1, 2022

Reactions

Many people praised her efforts.

@SenatorThorpe Good for you! Why are you – and all others – not asked to swear allegiance to the people you are serving, your country? NOT some unelected woman 10,000 miles away? https://t.co/L0j9FK9hV9 — 2377 (@2377Rome2377) August 2, 2022

Fabulous! Get rid of all monarchies. https://t.co/S8AfNMo7xu — Abi 🐝🏴‍☠️ JC4PM GTTO FreeAssange (@_JustAbi_) August 2, 2022

However, not everyone was backing her.

Very disrespectful towards her majesty the Queen.. shame on you @SenatorThorpe https://t.co/v1hyNorFjY — ThePoliticalNortherner (@ThePN_Official) August 2, 2022

