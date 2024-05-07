To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film release, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter has recently introduced its “Return to Azkaban” exhibition, adding new elements to its already rich immersive experience.

The tour, renowned for bringing the magic of Harry Potter to life, begins with the incredible entrance into the Great Hall, which even the most indifferent Harry Potter fans will find jaw-dropping.

Featuring high ceilings, long tables and stained glass windows, the hall has played host to some of the most memorable sequences of the franchise.

You can stand on the same flagstone floor where Harry, Ron, and Hermione first entered Hogwarts, imagine yourself being sorted by the Sorting Hat beneath the magnificent ceiling, or relive the wonder of attending the Yule Ball.

From here, you will start to weave through many much-loved sets with a behind-the-scene lens, where some scenes are even rigged up and ready for you to re-live the moment.

From jumping on your very own broomstick to play Quidditch to taking a relaxing train ride on the Hogwarts Express, there’s plenty of photo opportunities to capture the magic.

The “Return to Azkaban” exhibition showcases two notable additional features.

The first is an interactive display of the Knight Bus, offering insights into the magic that allows the bus to navigate the winding streets of London in the film. Additionally, Boggart’s Wardrobe provides an engaging experience where visitors can face their fears in a playful manner, encouraged to vanquish the boggart with a cheerful ‘ridiculous!’

Beyond these additions, the tour continues to offer access to key staples such as the detailed model of Hogwarts, the elaborate set of Gringotts Bank, and the iconic Diagon Alley amongst others. Visitors can also enjoy a glass of Butterbeer, a beloved treat among fans.

The “Return to Azkaban” is a charming update that will surely delight newcomers and die-hard Harry Potter fans.

However, if you’ve visited before and are looking for a completely new experience, the latest additions, while well-executed, might not meet such high expectations.

Nonetheless, for first-time visitors and those who can’t get enough of Harry Potter, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour continues to be a captivating destination, offering a blend of nostalgia and new discoveries.

Return to Azkaban will run from 1st May – 4th September and all new features are included in the ticket price.