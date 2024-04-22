A Coventry City fan claims he has found evidence to suggest that their late goal should’ve stood.

The Championship club were denied a famous winner in stoppage time of extra time after coming from 3-0 down to level the game against Manchester United.

Haji Wright’s penalty in the 90th minute took the game to extra time and just as it looked like it was going to penalties, Victor Torp diverted Wright’s cross pass Andre Onana to send the Sky Blue side of Wembley into pandemonium.

Their celebrations were short-lived however as VAR adjudged Wright to be in an offside position in the build up to the goal – with replays showing he was off by a matter of inches.

Coventry ultimately went on to lose the shootout after Callum O’Hare and captain Ben Sheaf both missed their efforts meaning United advanced through to the final, where they will face Manchester City in a repeat of the 2023 final.

Was it onside after all?

While Coventry fans felt hard done by the close VAR call, one supporter has refused to let the matter drop and has instead shared footage that he believes shows that Wright was onside and the late winner should’ve stood.

In the image, the supporter claims that the lines drawn over the boot of defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, saying: “Genuinely you can see the line go over the boot”.

Genuinely you can see the line go over the boot 😂 pic.twitter.com/9fRQIDRMhJ — Manxpie (@manxpie86) April 21, 2024

Many other fans were in agreement and said: “Varchester.”

Another commented: “And then they are surprised clubs are angry at the level of officiating.

“Also goes over the other boot almost in equal measure but yeah, this one should have stood.

“If VAR drew the lines correctly, it wouldn’t have been offside. This United players toe is within the red line, playing the Coventry City player ONSIDE. This blue line is an inch or two too far back. It’s over the top of his foot!” wrote another.

Not everyone was in agreement however.

“Blue line is the toe of the defender attacker is red…. Why are people so annoyed, yes it’s close but he’s offside, that’s that,” pointed out one user.

“Yeah, but it’s the red one thats offside, the one not on the boot.”

As of next season, semi-automated technology will be brought in to help ratify any close offside calls.

