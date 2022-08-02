Manchester United are getting ready for the new season as they face Brighton on Sunday.

It comes as Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants his Manchester United future resolved before the start of the new Premier League season, reports The Sun.

Time is running out the 37-year-old super star.

Manchester United are weighing up which six defenders to sell before the end of the summer transfer period, the Daily Mail reports. It is reported that Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Baily, Alex Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird and Phil Jones could face the axe.

It looks like Telles is heading to Sevilla.

Sevilla are closing on Alex Telles deal with Manchester United. The player has accepted the destination and the agreement is set to be completed. 🚨🇧🇷 #MUFC



It’s matter of final details discussed between clubs. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/zqG0phebj3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

So who is going to push Manchester United on this season as they face a tough battle for the top four.

One Twitter user had tipped the following four players to exceed expectations this year, do you agree?

– Tyrell Malacia 🇳🇱

– Fred 🇧🇷

– Lisandro Martinez 🇦🇷

– Jadon Sancho 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



4 players who think are going to exceed everyone's expectations this season. pic.twitter.com/ia6F23MT3x — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣 🇾🇪 (@Caleb_Mufc) August 2, 2022

Malacia was praised for his performance against Atletico Madrid.

One social media user said: “Malacia showing his IQ and passing range in this half.

“Two excellent balls to Rashford, one over the top and both in the space behind. He looks like a real gem of a signing.”

Also new signing Lisandro Martinez has arrived. Some people have questioned his size, but they might have a rude awakening when he battles with them this season.

First time in the amazing Theatre of Dreams. 🤩 Working hard to be ready. Thank you for the warm welcome! 🙌🏼 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/aCNwyEp0UN — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) August 1, 2022

Pogba who?

The new 6 in town ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5rKY4l2A — 𝗇𝗂𝖺𝗆𝗁 (@niamhutd) August 1, 2022

Martinez is known as ‘The Butcher’ – because of his aggressive style of defending, which sees him play hard by marking his opponents tightly and making fearless tackles.

For Sancho and Fred it is another season for them to perform to the level they should be for the fees paid for them.

Fred cost a reported fee of £47 million while Sancho cost a whopping £73m from Borussia Dortmund.

Transfers in and out

IN: Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez,



OUT: Paul Pogba (released), Juan Mata (released), Jesse Lingard (released), Nemanja Matic (Roma), Edinson Cavani (released), Lee Grant (released), D’Mani Mellor (released), Reece Devine (released), Paul McShane (released), Connor Stanley (released), Paul Woolston (released

Related: Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Old Trafford but does ‘the king play?’