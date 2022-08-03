Mikel Arteta is working with the best Arsenal squad of his tenure, according to technical director Edu.

The team might be getting ready for the start of the season but it is a clip from Amazon Video that has got people talking.

They tweeted the clip and wrote: “The atmosphere at Anfield can be intense

“So Mikel Arteta prepares his players by blasting out You’ll Never Walk Alone during training.”

The atmosphere at Anfield can be intense 🔥



So Mikel Arteta prepares his players by blasting out You’ll Never Walk Alone during training 🎶 #AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/CjBQ3Lsn3T — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 2, 2022

Some people thought it was a good idea.

Don’t know why We’re getting cooked for this, it’s a great way to prep your players before a major game. NFL teams do this all the time and it works. We drew 0-0 with a man down early. — MatteooNelli (@WiloDouzinhoo) August 2, 2022

But others, like Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, were left fuming.

They lost 4-0 in the game at Anfield.

What on earth is Arteta doing? This is insane… and guess what, we lost 4-0. https://t.co/L9kGu2FcyJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 2, 2022

Some other people were confused by it:

Mikel Arteta preparing the Arsenal players for a trip to Anfield. pic.twitter.com/Z7TIxeZaXu — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) August 3, 2022

Arsenal go on to lose the game 4-0 #SpanishMikeBassett https://t.co/KpDQTQU27W — Bradley Puttock (@BradPuttock) August 3, 2022

Looking forward to seeing what Arteta does when we draw Slavia Prague in Europe or Millwall away in the cup https://t.co/v8QITvXXpA — g (@Akpommed) August 3, 2022

WE ARE AT ANFIELD, LETS GO! https://t.co/KzuDa5STf6 pic.twitter.com/AnayocwOp6 — Return of the Shelf (@side_shelf) August 3, 2022

