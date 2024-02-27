The final phase of the European Championship 2024 begins, and football fans already consider Portugal, Belgium, Germany, or Spain as possible favourites for the winner. But it all depends on how the group stage of the event develops. So here we give an overview of our EURO matches predictions so that you can take them into account when having fun betting with your family or friends.

How we made our EURO matches Predictions 2024

To make EURO matches Predictions with greater probabilities of success, we first analyse the performance of each team in their recent matches. Then, based on our predictions for the group stage, we square the potential crossovers and outcomes of the upcoming matches.

However, when making your EURO matches predictions, you must consider that what we present is an estimate that can have many variants. Each match can be a box of surprises, and there are groups with teams that look very balanced.

Which teams qualify for the round of 16?

Remember that the first two teams in each EURO group and the four best third teams advance to the round of 16. Portugal is one of the favourite teams to advance by considering its recent matches. England could also be in the round of 16 because it comes from pass easy in the qualification stage.

But we invite you to review our EURO match predictions for the group stage before making your final predictions.

Group A

Includes Germany, Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland. We believe that the top 2 finishers should be between Germany and Hungary. Germany is the host team. Considered by many the strongest team in Group A, We expect that it advances without problems leading the group.

Comparing Hungary and Switzerland, we think that Hungary will take second place. Based on the fact that it is a team with a solid defense and an excellent goalkeeper. And, although Switzerland is considered a weak team, we believe they could finish third in their group.

Group B

In our EURO matches predictions for this group, we think Albania will have no chance of advancing to the next stage. Their other three rivals, Italy, Spain, and Croatia, look on paper with many more possibilities.

Specifically, we believe Spain will advance first in the group to the round of 16. The team has forwards like Álvaro Morata, who give a lot of dynamism to their attack. On the other hand, both Italy and Croatia could achieve second place. Both teams have consistent defenses and dangerous men on attack.

Group C

In this group, we predict England as the group leader. According to our EURO matches predictions, it is a clear favourite to advance until the final match.

For second place in the group, we like Denmark, although Serbia and Slovenia also have talented players.

Group D

Although this group is not yet fully formed, our EURO matches predictions predict that the first two places will be for France and the Netherlands. Both teams have forwards who give their attack clear possibilities, such as Kylian Mbappé (France) and Wout Weghorst (Netherlands).

For its part, Austria could achieve a better third place, but we must wait to see which team will occupy the vacant in the group. This country could be Finland, Estonia, Poland or Wales.

Group E

It is another group waiting for a fourth member. However, among teams already confirmed, we predict Belgium will lead the group to the round of 16. For this, the team has experienced players like Romelu Lukaku.

According to our EURO matches predictions, the other teams will have difficulty advancing. Romania and Slovakia will have to compete for their place in the round of 16 with one of the following countries: Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Israel, or Ukraine. And we think that unexpected results could arise in these matches.

Group F

Continuing with groups yet to be consolidated, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Turkey are still waiting for their fourth rival in group D. This selection could be Greece, Luxembourg, Georgia, or Kazakhstan.

However, when making our EURO matches predictions, We consider Portugal as a clear favourite, even to advance in the following phases. And, as a second option, we predict that Turkey could reach second place in the group.

Predicts about the winner of EURO 2024

According to our predictions for the teams that may qualify for the round of 16, we put together the rest of the matches. We invite you to make your EURO matches predictions based on the data given.

In any case, We think the winners of this EURO 2024 will be England, Germany, Portugal, or Spain.

Our prediction for the top scorer of EURO 2024

Another category where you can have fun making EURO matches predictions is the player who will win the competition’s top scorer award. And like any prediction, this award may be sometimes a surprise. It may even be that the leading scorer is not on the winning team.

In any case, we believe that the leading scorer of EURO 2024 could be Niclas Füllkrug (Germany), Kylian Mbappé (France) and Harry Kane (England).