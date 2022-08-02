Newcastle United’s Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron has been on fire pre-season.

As you can see he is up there with the best players in pre-season.

Of course, the real work started on Saturday against Nottingham Forest, but is he already a player reborn under Eddie Howe?

Pre Season is Over❗️⌛️



Best Performing players based on stats 👇🏻



1st 🇧🇷Gabriel Jesus

2nd 🇵🇾Miguel Almiron

3rd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Eddie Nketiah

4th 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Harry Kane

5th 🇨🇮Wilfried Zaha

6th 🇰🇷Heung Min-Son

7th 🇧🇷Gabriel Martinelli

8th 🇺🇾Darwin Núñez #fpl #FPLCommunity pic.twitter.com/Xq450DfBys — FPL Noise (@FPL_Noise) August 1, 2022

He joined On 31 January 2019 five-and-a-half year deal from Atlanta United believed to be around £21 million, at the time, a club record fee, and a record for an MLS player.

Almiron told NUFC.co.uk “More than anything, really, I feel a lot more confident. The manager has shown more faith in me too. I’m playing more on the right-hand side too, and I felt a lot more comfortable in that area of the pitch where I played in the last few games towards the end of last season.

“I was getting forward a lot more. Obviously, I still need to keep working hard on my goalscoring and providing more assists, but I’m always working hard in every training session so I can ensure that can improve on a day-to-day basis. But if there has been a change, and for the better, it would be that I’m feeling more confident going into games, as well as feeling a lot stronger too, and that’s very important.”

James Maddison

Newcastle are still in the chase for James Maddison from Leicester City.

Sky’s Keith Downie tweeted: “Second Newcastle offer for James Maddison rejected by Leicester. Newcastle deciding whether to continue their pursuit of Maddison or move on to other targets. They don’t want to overpay for players due to FFP regulations.”

Second Newcastle offer for James Maddison rejected by Leicester. Newcastle deciding whether to continue their pursuit of Maddison or move on to other targets. They don’t want to overpay for players due to FFP regulations. With colleague @skysports_sheth #NUFC https://t.co/Kk9FdMMQZP — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 2, 2022

Would £55m do it?

Leicester have rejected Newcastle’s second bid for James Maddison. #NUFC reluctant to go much higher and still £10m+ shy of a number #LCFC might seriously consider. Close to £55m likely required to advance talks and even then no guarantees. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 2, 2022

