Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez struck first blood in the battle of the summer super-signings with an encouraging 30-minute cameo which was capped with the final goal in a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

City, last season’s Premier League champions, and Liverpool, the FA and Carabao Cup winners, both paraded their big-money acquisitions at Leicester’s King Power Stadium in Leicester but it was the Uruguay international who upstaged City’s Erling Haaland.

Nunez came off the bench in the 59th minute with the score at 1-1 and his aerial presence won the late penalty from which Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front for a second time.

One player who underperformed, again, was Jack Grealish.

Newcastle United fans will not forget his comment comparing a poor Mahrez performance to Newcastle’s Almiron.

Grealish saying that Mahrez should have been taken off the pitch because he was playing like Almiron 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LLAbvbwVqe — EnGee (@_EnGee) May 23, 2022

Well Almiron has had a fantastic pre-season.

◉ 6 Goals

◉ 3 Assists



A marvellous pre-season from Miguel Almiron. 🇵🇾 👏 pic.twitter.com/glcbSpjtwN — DailyNUFC (@DailyNUFC_) July 29, 2022

#NUFC preseason (updated)



Almiron ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️

Willock ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Ritchie ⚽️⚽️🅰️

Wilson ⚽️🅰️🅰️

Bruno ⚽️🅰️🅰️

ASM ⚽️🅰️🅰️

Trippier 🅰️🅰️🅰️

S.Longstaff ⚽️⚽️

Joelinton ⚽️🅰️

Anderson ⚽️🅰️

Murphy ⚽️

Shelvey 🅰️

Krafth 🅰️

Wood 🅰️



Miggy is *really* enjoying the friendlies… — NUFC (@ScoutNUFC) July 26, 2022

It comes as Newcastle concluded their pre-season programme with a second home success within 24 hours, witnessed by another 40,000+ attendance.

46,856 fans saw a completely different starting side to that which had defeated Italian opposition Atlanta on Friday 1-0, as they beat Atletico Bilbao 2-1.

But it was this story that Newcastle fans are loving:

“Two sets of fans stand and ask for Miguel Almiron’s shirt at full-time. He opts to give it to the lads holding a sign which reads: “Miggy is class, Grealish is Shite.” Fair play #NUFC“

Two sets of fans stand and ask for Miguel Almiron's shirt at full-time.



He opts to give it to the lads holding a sign which reads: "Miggy is class, Grealish is Shite."



Fair play #NUFC — Aaron Stokes (@AaronJStokes) July 29, 2022

Reactions

#NUFC 's Miguel Almiron has scored more goals in preseason than £100m golden boy Jack Grealish has in his entire Man City career — David Dring (@davidrdring) July 28, 2022

The Grealish incident seems to have fuelled the fire for Miggy 🖤🤍 https://t.co/X2erH7zEP2 — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) July 30, 2022

always thought this grealish miggy talk was bollocks but fair play this is hilarious https://t.co/SNGR5R6rdB — andrew (@JogIinton) July 29, 2022

Bruno Valdez to Jack Grealish: “This is for your chirp at Almiron!” pic.twitter.com/JdnBmaqRiK — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) July 21, 2022

I’d rather play like Almiron than act like Grealish 👍 #NUFC — Newcastle Reborn (@SpewingMagpie) May 23, 2022

