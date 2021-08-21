A devastating appraisal of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan has been making the rounds on social media after former Tory MP Rory Stewart laid bare the upheaval.

Speaking to JOE Politics, Stewart took aim at comments from President Joe Biden that American troops “cannot — and should not — be fighting and dying in a war that Afghan forces are by and large not willing to fight and die in themselves.”

He said: “The United States provide all the air support for the Afghans.

“They didn’t just take their own planes away, they took away 16,000 civilian contractors who were maintaining the Afghan helicopters.

“So those things can’t even fly.

“The Americans have left no support of any kind. And you’re asking who exactly? Who is president Biden asking to fight?”

Waiting nervously

According to reports, there are tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waiting nervously to see whether the US will deliver on Joe Biden’s pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort, as American helicopters plucked people from locations beyond the chaotic Kabul airport and its Taliban checkpoints.

Time is running out ahead of the US president’s August 31 deadline to withdraw most remaining US troops, and on Friday night he did not commit to extending it.

He faces growing criticism as videos depict chaos and occasional violence outside the airport, and vulnerable Afghans who fear the Taliban’s retaliation send desperate pleas not to be left behind.

The Gulf nation of Bahrain on Saturday announced it was allowing flights to use its transit facilities for the evacuation, an option that should ease pressure after the US faced issues on Friday with its facilities at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar rapidly filling up.

The backlog forced flights from Kabul’s international airport to stop for several hours.

The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that it would host up to 5,000 Afghans “prior to their departure to other countries”.

Tens of thousands of Afghan translators and others, and their close family members, are seeking evacuation after the Taliban’s shockingly swift takeover of Afghanistan in a little over a week.

The fall of Kabul

The fall of Kabul marked the final chapter of America’s longest war, which began after the September 11 terror attacks in 2001.

Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who negotiated the religious movement’s 2020 peace deal with the US, is in Kabul for meetings with the group’s leadership, a Taliban official said.

The mullah’s presence is significant because he has often held talks with Afghan leaders like ex-president Hamid Karzai.

Afghan officials familiar with the many talks held in the capital say the Taliban have said they will not make announcements on their government until the August 31 deadline for the troop withdrawal passes.

On Friday, a defence official said about 5,700 people, including 250 Americans, were flown out of Kabul aboard 16 C-17 transport planes, guarded by a temporary US military deployment that is building to 6,000 troops.

On each of the previous two days, about 2,000 people were airlifted.

15,000 US citizens

Officials also confirmed that US military helicopters flew beyond Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans. No one knows how many US citizens remain in Afghanistan, but estimates have ranged as high as 15,000.

So far, 13 countries have agreed to host at-risk Afghans at least temporarily, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said. Another 12 have agreed to serve as transit points for evacuees, including Americans and others.

Remaining in Afghanistan means adapting to life under the Taliban, who say they seek an “inclusive, Islamic” government, offer full amnesty to those who worked for the US and the Western-backed government and claim they have become more moderate since they last held power from 1996 to 2001.

They also say they will honour women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law.

But many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban’s harsh rule of the late 1990s, when the group barred women from attending school or working outside the home, banned television and music, chopped off the hands of suspected thieves and held public executions.

