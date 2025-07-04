Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he is in discussions to form a “new kind of political party” with former Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

On Thursday, Sultana announced she was quitting Labour to form a new political party with Corbyn.

The Coventry South MP said in a statement that other independent MPs would be joining the party as well.

Initially, Corbyn made no comment following her statement. However, in a post on social media, he confirmed “discussions are ongoing” on forming a new party.

He also congratulated Sultana for her “principled decision to leave the Labour Party,” saying he is “delighted that she will help us build a real alternative.”

Sharing the post with the caption “Real change is coming,” – on the one year anniversary of Labour winning the general election – Corbyn wrote: “This Labour government has refused to deliver the change people expected and deserved. Poverty, inequality and war are not inevitable. Our country needs to change direction now.

“Congratulations to Zarah Sultana on her principled decision ot leave the Labour Party. I am delighted that she will help us build a real alternative.

“The democratic foundations of a new kind of political party will soon take shape. Discussions are ongoing – and I am excited to work alongside all communities to fight for the future people deserve.

“Together, we can create something that is desperately missing from out broken political system: hope.”

Real change is coming. pic.twitter.com/PjMPhxUJz7 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 4, 2025

A recent poll by More in Common revealed a new left political party could secure 10 per cent of the vote, primarily taking votes from both Labour and the Greens.

RELATED: Nigel Farage breaks silence on new Corbyn-Sultana leftwing party