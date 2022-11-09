Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer traded blows on the climate, security and education during a fiery PMQs today.
The Labour leader tore into Rishi Sunak as he called him “too weak” to sack the “security threat sitting around the Cabinet table” in a thinly veiled reference to Suella Braverman.
He then accused the PM of flirting with climate change deniers, saying that was the reason for the last-minute decision to attend Cop27 in Egypt.
“In the budget next week he will be too weak to end his oil and gas giveaway, scrap the non-dom tax breaks and end the farce of taxpayers subsidising private schools”, Starmer said.
“That’s what Labour would do, a proper plan for working people.”
At one point, Rishi was so rattled that he forgot he was prime minister.
Watch the hilarious moment below:
