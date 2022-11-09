“That’s what Labour would do, a proper plan for working people.”

“In the budget next week he will be too weak to end his oil and gas giveaway, scrap the non-dom tax breaks and end the farce of taxpayers subsidising private schools”, Starmer said.

He then accused the PM of flirting with climate change deniers, saying that was the reason for the last-minute decision to attend Cop27 in Egypt.

The Labour leader tore into Rishi Sunak as he called him “too weak” to sack the “security threat sitting around the Cabinet table” in a thinly veiled reference to Suella Braverman .

Sir Keir Starmer was firing on all cylinders during today’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

