Nick Ferrari – How are Lee Anderson's views an asset to the Tory Party? Greg Hands – I don't have an encyclopedic knowledge of what people have said in the past NF – Presumably his views are in line with the Tory Party of today… you wouldn't promote him otherwise? #LBC pic.twitter.com/GewUcVzc4T

They include telling food bank users to cook meals from scratch for 30p a day, advising nuisance tenants to live in a tent and get up at 6am in the morning and accusing nurses on £30,000 of not being able to budget.

Appearing on the Nick Ferrari show, Greg Hands was asked whether 30p Lee’s opinions are the sort that are welcomed in the Conservatives after he was advanced by the party.

Lee Anderson’s new boss was challenged on some of his controversial views following his promotion to deputy chair this week.

