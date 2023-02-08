Lee Anderson’s new boss was challenged on some of his controversial views following his promotion to deputy chair this week.
Appearing on the Nick Ferrari show, Greg Hands was asked whether 30p Lee’s opinions are the sort that are welcomed in the Conservatives after he was advanced by the party.
They include telling food bank users to cook meals from scratch for 30p a day, advising nuisance tenants to live in a tent and get up at 6am in the morning and accusing nurses on £30,000 of not being able to budget.
Watch his stuttering response below:
