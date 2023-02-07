Lee Anderson’s promotion to deputy chairman of the Conservative Party has sent social media into a spin.

The MP for Ashfield, who is commonly known as ’30p Lee’ following his foodbank comments, was moved into the position alongside Greg Hands as part of Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.

Anderson recently made the headlines over a scuffle with ‘Stop Brexit’ man Steve Bray, which he has been reported to the police over.

In the past, he’s also been known to tee up old friends for doorstepping interviews and using his parliamentary staffers to score bizarre political points.

Reaction to his appointment was quick to flood in on social media.

Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:

Is it April already? https://t.co/lxLJUueoow — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) February 7, 2023

Lee Anderson as Deputy Chairman of the Tory party. 30p Lee. Great choice. Why not showcase your commitment to ignorance, social inequality, prejudice and divisive culture war bullshit by appointing this dull-witted gobshite to high office?

This is exactly who they are now. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) February 7, 2023

When Lee Anderson introduced himself in 2019 with this video we knew he was a a political genius.

His further comments on Weetabix,30p meals & lazy nurses using food banks confirmed his popularity.

HE HAS TO REPLACE NADHIM AS OUR OUR NEW PARTY CHAIRMAN!🇬🇧pic.twitter.com/frPIF9a7MP — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 30, 2023

Now,make Lee Anderson deputy chair of the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/d5plpa81xF — Cat Headley (@Cat_Headley) February 7, 2023

Lee Anderson has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Conservative party. This is Sunak jumping the shark whilst wearing water skis. The Tories have officially killed satire. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 7, 2023

I'm so happy to see 30p Lee (6 Bob Nob) aka Lee Anderson as Deputy Chairman of the Tory Party. The scandals can't come quick enough…and they will!!! — Steve Bray on Mastodon @[email protected] (@snb19692) February 7, 2023

And so the final act in the Tories descent into the modern day National Front is to elect the political equivalent of a pint of warm bin juice 30p Lee Anderson to the role of Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party

They have in essence just done a dirty protest on civility https://t.co/60p1pyUeF7 — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) February 7, 2023

One Tory MP writes of Lee Anderson, marked for wider distribution: pic.twitter.com/hv8mTBXse6 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) February 7, 2023

