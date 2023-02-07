Lee Anderson’s promotion to deputy chairman of the Conservative Party has sent social media into a spin.
The MP for Ashfield, who is commonly known as ’30p Lee’ following his foodbank comments, was moved into the position alongside Greg Hands as part of Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.
Anderson recently made the headlines over a scuffle with ‘Stop Brexit’ man Steve Bray, which he has been reported to the police over.
In the past, he’s also been known to tee up old friends for doorstepping interviews and using his parliamentary staffers to score bizarre political points.
Reaction to his appointment was quick to flood in on social media.
Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:
