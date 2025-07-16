Donald Trump has hit out at his supporters for their interest and obsession in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The president said he ‘doesn’t understand what the interest or fascination is’ with the Epstein case, saying the disgraced financier ‘was dead for a long time’ and ‘never a big factor.’

There has been anger amongst some of Trump’s most ardent fans in recent weeks after his administration said they would not be releasing any more files related to Epstein and that there was no rumoured ‘client list.’

This was despite years of Trump calling for the release of more files related to the case of the child sex offender.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he didn’t understand why anyone would still be interested in the case, which he described as ‘sordid but boring.’

The president admitted he didn’t understand why the case would be of ‘interest to anyone’ and that only ‘bad people and the fake news’ want to keep the story going.

Sharing the footage on X, one person said: “Every MAGA needs to watch and RETWEET this video.

“This is what Trump thinks of you. He calls you ‘bad people’ for simply asking him to do what he campaigned on—which is release the Epstein files. He’s done a total 180 on this and expects no one to notice.”