Ed Davey called out the BBC for ‘not exposing’ Nigel Farage during his appearances on the broadcaster.

During an interview on BBC Breakfast, the Lib Dem leader said he was ‘really worried’ about what Farage could do to the UK, accusing him of ‘no solutions.’

Davey called for Farage to be ‘exposed’ for his bluster, and hit out at the broadcaster for failing to do this when he is interviewed by the broadcaster.

When Jon Kay objected to this suggestion, Davey didn’t back down and perfectly dismantled their treatment of Farage.

He said the broadcaster only covers the ‘tittle tattle’ around Reform instead of analysing their actual policies.

Davey finished by saying that on the whole, Farage gets an ‘easy ride’ whenever he appears on the BBC.

You can watch the full exchange below.

Watch Ed Davey(LibDem leader) go after the BBC "for not doing a very good job of exposing Nigel Farage." #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/cQas5vbkvy — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 16, 2025

Recently, senior Lib Dem MP Max Wilkinson filed a complaint with OFCOM over the BBC’s coverage of Reform and Farage.

In a report to the broadcasting watchdog, Wilkinson argued Reform are now receiving disproportionate coverage from the Beeb. Despite only having five MPs, critics argue that the right-leaning organisation is given more air-time than any other party.

In particular, the MP complained about the BBC airing GB News footage of Farage on a boat trip in the Channel to watch migrant boats. Wilkinson accused the BBC of giving “undue prominence” and “disproportionate coverage” to Reform.

