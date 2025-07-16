Rael Braverman has resigned from Reform UK after party members took aim at his wife and former home secretary Suella over the Afghan data leak.

This week, it emerged that thousands of Afghans were relocated to the UK under a secret government scheme after a data leak.

The personal information of some 18,700 Afghans looking to relocate to the UK following the Taliban takeover of their country was released in error in an email by a defence official in 2022.

This prompted the launch of a top secret resettlement scheme to relocate Afghans whose names were on the list. The government took out a superinjunction on the scheme, which has seen 4,500 Afghans arrive in the UK so far and cost the taxpayer roughly £7bn.

On Tuesday, a high court judge decided the superinjunction on the scheme could be lifted, which is why the coverup has only just come to light.

Immediately Reform MPs and party members hit out at the Tory government in charge during the data breach. Reform’s ex-chairman and current head of DOGE Zia Yusuf was quick to point the finger at Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick, who were home secretary and immigration minister respectively at the time.

The British government learnt of the data leak in August 2023.



24k Afghans secretly granted asylum, costing British taxpayers up to £7 billion.



The government covered it up.



Who was in government?



Home Secretary: Suella Braverman



Immigration Minister: Robert Jenrick — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) July 15, 2025

Yusuf also shared a post pointing out that it had been “22 hours since Suella’s last post” on X, before writing himself: “Sometimes silence speaks loudest of all.”

Party leader Nigel Farage also joined in the criticism of Braverman and Jenrick for their role in the relocation scheme and superinjunction.

Now, just a day later, Braverman’s husband, Rael, has left the party.

In a post on X on Wednesday, he simply wrote: “I have left Reform effective immediately.”

I have left Reform effective immediately. — Rael Braverman (@raelbrav) July 16, 2025

Braverman had joined Refom in December.

His departure from the party comes after rumours that Suella could be the latest high profile defection to Reform.

It looks safe to say that this won’t be happening now though…