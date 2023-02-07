Lee Anderson has been announced as the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

The Red Wall MP, frequently referred to as ’30p Lee’ over his food bank comments, will serve under Greg Hands.

BREAKING: CCHQ announces Lee Anderson as deputy chairman of the Conservative Party pic.twitter.com/nHTmBXqepE — Dominic Penna (@DominicPenna) February 7, 2023

It comes as Rishi Sunak reshuffled his Cabinet following the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi.

The reaction on Twitter has been, needless to say, pretty fierce!

Welcome to the stupidest of all possible universes. One where you can succeed not despite being stupid, but by being stupid. https://t.co/Nvi4v8HIme — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 7, 2023

Genuinely thought this was a joke at first. Headline one week ago: "Conservative MP Lee Anderson likens Government to the ‘band on the Titanic’" https://t.co/LQMcZD6gmM — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) February 7, 2023

Lee Anderson as Deputy Chairman of the Tory party. 30p Lee. Great choice. Why not showcase your commitment to ignorance, social inequality, prejudice and divisive culture war bullshit by appointing this dull-witted gobshite to high office?

This is exactly who they are now. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) February 7, 2023

Lee Anderson as Deputy Chairman of the Tory party. 30p Lee. Great choice. Why not showcase your commitment to ignorance, social inequality, prejudice and divisive culture war bullshit by appointing this dull-witted gobshite to high office?

This is exactly who they are now. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) February 7, 2023

Related: Nicola Sturgeon publishes her personal tax returns dating back to 2014