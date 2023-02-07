Lee Anderson has been announced as the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.
The Red Wall MP, frequently referred to as ’30p Lee’ over his food bank comments, will serve under Greg Hands.
It comes as Rishi Sunak reshuffled his Cabinet following the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi.
The reaction on Twitter has been, needless to say, pretty fierce!
