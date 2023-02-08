The Conservatives would be left as Westminster’s third party if a general election was held soon.

New polling for the Telegraph found the Scottish National Party would be the main opposition party after a succession of scandals left the Tories in dire straits.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party would return 50 MPs compared to just 45 for the Conservatives, down from 365 at the 2019 election.

Labour, meanwhile, would gain a remarkable 306 seats, taking its total number of MPs to a record 509 out of 650 seats available.

The forecasts are based on a large-scale MRP poll of 28,000 people, which allows for more accurate forecasts to be made.

Commenting on the findings, Chris Holbrook, the chief executive of Find Out Now, said the forecasts made “shocking reading for Conservatives”, adding: “Mending perceptions of corruption may be their best hope.”

Martin Baxter, the chief executive of Electoral Calculus, added: “The Conservatives have been far behind in the polls for the last four months, with little sign of improvement.

“They have lost support across the country, particularly in traditionally strong Conservative areas, which bodes very badly for the next general election. That election could be a near-wipeout and worse than 1997, with the Conservatives not even being the main opposition party.”

