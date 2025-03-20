Donald Trump has labelled Canada “one of the nastiest countries to deal with” in his latest attack on the US’s neighbour.

Speaking to Fox News this week, President Trump repeated his belief that Canada should become part of the US, saying that it was “meant to be our 51st state.

Since becoming president, Trump has said on several occasions that he believes Canada should be part of the USA, prompting a breakdown in relations between the two nations.

Speaking to Fox News, he reiterated his desire for Canada to become the US’s “51st state,” claiming America “subsidises Canada by $2bn a year.”

He went on to say the US doesn’t “need anything” from its neighbour, such as energy, lumber or cars.

When it was suggested Trump was being tougher on Canada than he was some of the US’s biggest adversaries, he said this was “only because it’s meant to be our 51st state.”

He then added: “I deal with every country indirectly and directly. One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada.”

Trump went on to say that former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s people were “nasty and they weren’t telling the truth.”

Ingraham: You’re tougher with Canada than you are with some of our biggest adversaries



Trump: Only because it’s meant to be our 51st state. One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada pic.twitter.com/iIeCVzq0L7 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2025

THIS IS INSANE: In an unhinged moment, Donald Trump says he treats Canada more harshly than our biggest enemies because "Only because it's meant to be our 51st state," calling Canada "one of the nastiest."



The media should call out his severe delusion.pic.twitter.com/I1u4pXTJAX — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 19, 2025

BREAKING: Trump: “One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada.”



Really? Ever heard of Russia, North Korea, or Iran—you know, the actual authoritarian regimes and war criminals? pic.twitter.com/cSSSSLiNNp — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 19, 2025

Trudeau was recently replaced as Canada’s prime minister by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

In a combative speech following his leadership election win last month, Carney promised that Canada would win the trade war with Trump and the US.

