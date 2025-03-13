A Canadian brewery is selling a huge crate of lager intended to get people through the rest of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Moosehead Breweries announced last week they were selling a giant crate of 1,461 cans of lager, which equates to one can for every day left of Trump’s second term in office, because that might just be what’s required to get through his presidency.

In a press release, Karen Grigg, director of marketing for the New Brunswick-based Moosehead, said: “If the start of 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that it will take determination to weather four years of political uncertainty—and what better way to make it through each day than with a truly Canadian beer.”

The ‘Presidential Pack’ of beer is being sold on the brewery’s website, and is available to people living in the Canadian provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for about $3,500 CAD ($2,400 USD), including delivery.

“While we can’t predict how the next four years will go, we have a feeling that this large pack will come in handy,” Grigg added.

Canada has been one of the countries at the centre of Trump’s trade war since he was inaugurated earlier this year.

The president has implemented 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the US’s North American neighbour, although some of these were quickly reversed.

As a result, relations between Canada and the US have hit an all-time low, with Canada responding with tariffs of their own, including on electricity to 1.5 million homes in America.

Trump has also slapped tariffs on imports from Mexico and China, and this week reiterated his aim to put tariffs on goods from the EU and Britain.

