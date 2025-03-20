Russell Brand has been mocked after he shared a fake post claiming that British actor Penelope Keith shot John F. Kennedy.

This week, The Trump administration released thousands of pages of files concerning the assassination of the 35th president of the United States.

John F. Kennedy was shot dead during a motorcade through Dallas, Texas, in November 1963.

His suspected killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, was killed two days later by Jack Ruby – a Dallas nightclub owner.

Ever since, Kennedy’s death has been the subject of immense scholarship, cultural commentary and spiralling conspiracy theories.

And whilst the documents have revealed some interesting details, it doesn’t seem like Russell Brand bothered doing any fact-checking before he started sharing things on social media.

The comedian – who is currently under investigation for a number of alleged sex offences – shared an alleged screenshot of one of the documents, which claimed to say the “assassination of President Kennedy was NOT carried out by Mr. Lee Harvey Oswald.”

However, on closer inspection the fake document also said that it was British acting legend Penelope Keith who was the lone shooter.

Brand later deleted the tweet, but not before it had been screenshotted and widely shared on X, with many mocking Brand for the post.

Writer Otto English said: “Your occasional reminder that Penelope Keith is a national treasure. And that Russell Brand is a global embarrassment.”

Your occasional reminder that Penelope Keith is a national treasure.



And that Russell Brand is a global embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/buDYJYTXp1 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 20, 2025

Of all the reasons I would guess as to why Penelope Keith would be trending, “because Russell Brand thinks she shot JFK” is not one of them. Just when you think the internet can’t get any more batshit. — C (@clairar) March 20, 2025

Russell Brand posted and then deleted a completely fake document which he thought was from the newly released JFK files and proved British actress Penelope Keith, not Lee Harvey Oswald, killed JFK. pic.twitter.com/qxL4vQxoDl — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) March 20, 2025

Russell Brand thinks Penelope Keith shot JFK and remarkably it’s nowhere near the maddest thing he believes. — Florence Lox 🇬🇧 (@floboflo) March 20, 2025

What a tit!

That absolute nobhead Russell Brand fell for a fake post saying that Penelope Keith shot JFK pic.twitter.com/pmN5eecxyK — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) March 19, 2025

Russell Brand appears to have fallen for a conspiracy theory that claims actress Penelope Keith shot JFK. The replies are priceless.. https://t.co/RbmEalKpkQ — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) March 20, 2025

