Almost half of Canadian want Canada to become part of the European Union, according to a new poll.

A survey carried out by Abacus Data in late February found that 44 percent of Canadian respondents believe their country should join the EU, while only 34 percent oppose the idea.

A broader question on general support for joining the bloc drew 46 percent approval.

Meanwhile, some 68 per cent of poll respondents said they hold a positive view of the EU — double the 34 per cent who said the same about the United States.

The poll findings come as relations between Canada and the US remain fraught, with Donald Trump showing no sign of letting up on his desire for the north American nation to become the 51st state of America.

Responding to the poll, a EU representative said the bloc was “honoured.”

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, Paula Pinho, spokesperson for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said: ““We are honored with the results of such a poll. It shows the attractiveness of the European Union, and it shows the appreciation of a very large share of Canadian citizens for the EU and its values.”

However, Pinho later confirmed that Article 49 of the Treaty on the European Union states that only European states can apply for EU membership.

Either way, Canada is keen on having closer ties with Brussels, especially on trade, Politico reports.

Since Trump was sworn in as US president earlier this year, he has made a number of comments suggesting that Canada should be part of America and become its “51st state.”

The president has also started a trade war with Canada by implementing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the US’s North American neighbour, although some of these were quickly reversed.

As a result, relations between Canada and the US have hit an all-time low, with Canada responding with tariffs of their own, including on electricity to 1.5 million homes in America.

Trump has also slapped tariffs on imports from Mexico and China, and this week reiterated his aim to put tariffs on goods from the EU and Britain.

