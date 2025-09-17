London mayor Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump for ‘fanning the flames of divisive, far-right politics,’ as the president’s state visit begins.

On Tuesday evening, Trump touched down in the UK for his state visit, which properly gets underway today (September 17) as he travels to Windsor Castle to be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales before meeting the King and Queen.

But many across the country are making their feelings known about the Republican’s unprecedented second state visit, with protests planned in London on Wednesday.

At the same time, the mayor of London Sadiq Khan has issued a scathing assessment of Trump, who has previously called Khan a “nasty person” who has done a “terrible job.”

Writing in the Guardian, Khan said: “Trump and his coterie have perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years.”

He continued: “When he came to the UK on his first state visit, I highlighted how the president had deliberately used xenophobia, racism and “otherness” as an electoral tactic, introducing a travel ban on a number of Muslim-majority countries and praising white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Six years later, the tactics we see from today’s White House seem no different. Scapegoating minorities, illegally deporting US citizens, deploying the military to the streets of diverse cities. These actions aren’t just inconsistent with western values – they’re straight out of the autocrat’s playbook.”

Khan hit out at Trump and his supporters for “talking down and denigrating our great capital city,” saying that London is “a global success story, no matter how much he wants to pretend otherwise.”

The mayor also pointed out that the city is “safer than every US state in terms of homicide rate” and highlighted how record numbers of Americans are moving to London.

He finished by writing: “Since the president’s last state visit six years ago, the way we talk about politics has become darker, more divisive and dangerous. But London’s soul and spirit are as inclusive and optimistic as ever – because our modern, multicultural city isn’t going anywhere.

“Those who seek to divide us will find a city determined to defend its liberal, democratic values more fiercely than ever.”

Earlier this year, Khan invited Trump for a “good curry” on Brick Lane during his state visit.