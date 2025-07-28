Donald Trump has said Sadiq Khan is a “nasty person” who has done a “terrible job” – but the London mayor hilariously hits back.

Speaking in Scotland alongside Keir Starmer, Trump confirmed he will visit the capital as part of his upcoming second state visit in September, but announced that he was “not a fan of” Khan.

“I think he’s done a terrible job as the Mayor of London, a nasty person,” Trump said, forcing Starmer to interject: “He’s a friend of mine” in an awkward moment.

🚨🎥 WATCH: Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan is a "nasty person" who has done a "terrible job" as London Mayor



Starmer: "He’s a friend of mine actually" pic.twitter.com/BvYc5q2Vyb — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 28, 2025

On the day of Trump’s inauguration in January, Khan suggested that his second term could be similar to that of 1930s Germany, telling UK government ministers to act over “resurgent fascism”.

Speaking afterwards, a spokesperson for the mayor said: “Sadiq is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world.

“He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer.

“Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his Presidency.”

Khan has been a long time critic of the US president.

Earlier this year, he invited Trump for a “good curry” on Brick Lane to show “diversity”.

He told LBC: “If he does come to London, what I’d invite him to do is spend time at Trafalgar Square, maybe on St Patrick’s Day or Lunar New Year, or Eid in the square, or Diwali in the square.”

“I think it is important to actually bust some of these myths. I think it’s important to show those people who believe the contrary that diversity is a strength, not a weakness.”

Asked if he would go with Trump to some of London’s so-called ‘no-go areas’, he said: “I’d invite President Trump for a good curry in Brick Lane [in east London], maybe go and visit a place of worship in London, but also his team as well.”