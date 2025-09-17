Four people have been arrested after pictures of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the exterior of Windsor Castle.

Donald Trump has touched down in the UK to begin a state visit of The Isles, although not everyone is pleased to see him.

With the news of his arrival in the country, people have been making their thoughts clear on the US president, notably political campaign group Led By Donkeys who are no strangers to a viral political stunt.

With Trump set to stay at Windsor Castle during his state visit, the group decided to highlight his connections to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the public continue to pose questions over their relationship.

Images of Trump and Epstein together were projected onto the walls while some of the alleged correspondences between the pair were also displayed.

The group shared an image of the stunt on Instagram with the caption: “Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle”.

They later shared a video, documenting the relationship between Trump and Epstein as images flash up on the exterior of the castle.

Thames Valley Police said four people were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications after the images were seen.

Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.

“Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

This stunt is not the only planned action against the visit of two-time US president Donald Trump, as the Stop Trump Coalition are set to hold a mass protest in Parliament Square against the state visit at 2pm today (17 September).

Social image credit: ITV News / Instagram @LedByDonkeys