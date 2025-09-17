It’s been 50 years since Rick and Jill Stein opened The Seafood Restaurant on Padstow Harbour in 1975 and 50 years later the family business now includes 10 restaurants (including The Cornish Arms pub), a cookery school, 40 guest rooms, self-catering properties including six Shepherd’s Huts on the grounds of The Cornish Arms and four shops, as well as a fishmongers and online shop.

Earlier this year they did one of the smartest and most successful celebration offers that I have ever seen, when they offered food at 1975 prices. With lobster at £2.80 and treacle tarts for just 35p reservations for the nights the offer ran were like gold dust. And deservedly so….

Now they have gone again with an equally celebration offer with 50 luxurious one-night winter bed & breakfast breaks at their properties on the North Cornwall coast being offered for just £50.

From the bobbing boats of the harbour and sweeping estuary views to fresh fish and chips eaten with lashings of salt and vinegar by the sea, this is guests’ chance to experience the magic of Padstow for less. Simply enter the ballot before 28th September at https://rickstein.com/accommodation/50-rooms-for-50

Stays span The Seafood Restaurant Rooms, Prospect House, Rick Stein’s Café and St Petroc’s Hotel and all include a hearty breakfast for two served in The Seafood Restaurant. Over five decades, the Steins have poured their hearts into creating spaces where guests can eat well, unwind and fall in love with coastal life.

Each room, individually designed by Jill Stein, reflect Padstow’s coastal charm and offer a slice of Cornish comfort, complete with plush bedding, seaside touches and modern amenities.

How it works:

before 28th September for the chance to book a one-night bed & breakfast stay for two in Padstow for just £50. Winners will be drawn at random and contacted on 29th September, with until 5th October to confirm their stay.

Stays are valid Sunday – Thursday, 1st November 2025 – 28th February 2026 (excluding selected festive dates).



Rick Stein Rooms

Full terms and conditions of the offer:

Valid for stays Sunday – Thursdays, rooms must be booked between 1st November 2025 – 28th February 2026, with dates over the festive period excluded (*4th – 7th December and 23rd December – 1st January)

Winners will be allocated by random via the ballot for the chance to buy a £50 room.

Those selected will be contacted directly with full booking details on 29th September, and retain the opportunity to book by 5th October to secure their stay

Ballot closes midnight 28th September 2025

Includes cosy & generous rooms accommodating two people at The Seafood Restaurant, Prospect House, Rick Stein’s Café and St Petroc’s Bistro are available as part of the offer. All bookings include breakfast for up to two people served in The Seafood Restaurant.

One night per booking. Additional nights charged at our best available rate. Full payment taken at time of booking and bookings are non-refundable. Applies to new bookings of two adults only. Cannot be used with other offers or events.

