Reform UK voters are the most likely group to believe that Great Britain is “fundamentally broken,” according to new polling.

A poll this week from YouGov found that 31% Britons believe the country is “fundamentally broken,” with “bad but not broken” being the most common response on 41%.

But when the results were broken down by who people voted for in the 2024 general election, Reform voters were the group who are the most pessimistic about the state of Britain.

READ NEXT: Nigel Farage branded ‘pathetic’ for weak response to Trump’s UK tariff threat

Two-thirds of Reform voters (66%) said the country is “fundamentally broken,” with another 28% thinking the country is in a bad state.

Just one percent of Reform voters – who let’s not forget are often the first to aggressively brag about their patriotism – think Britain is in a good state.

The group who are most optimistic about the state of the country are Labour voters, with 10% saying Britain is in a good state. Just 17% of Labour voters reckon things are fundamentally broken in the country.

% of 2024 voters by party who think the UK is "fundamentally broken"



Reform UK: 66%

Conservative: 36%

Green: 25%

Labour: 19%

Lib Dem: 17%https://t.co/8vYGbST2kd pic.twitter.com/hZcMs4KURr — YouGov (@YouGov) January 19, 2026

The polling comes after Robert Jenrick hit out at his former Tory colleagues for not thinking Britain is broken.