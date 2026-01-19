Greenland politician Tillie Martinussen has hit out at the “rich and greedy” Americans amid Donald Trump’s growing threats to take over the Arctic territory.

Over the weekend, Trump ramped up his aggression towards Greenland by threatening to impose tariffs on key European allies over their opposition to him taking control of the Arctic territory, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump has said he wants a “complete and total purchase” of Greenland, which he baselessly claims is essential for US security.

The European NATO members have united in their condemnation of Trump’s threats.

In an interview over the weekend, Greenlandic politician Tillie Martinussen echoed opposition to the US taking control of Greenland.

She hit out at America and Trump for their greed, saying that the people of Greenland “do not want to be rich like Americans.”

She continued: “See how greedy they are, they’re even trying to invade their friends just for greed.”

Martinussen said the Greenland people are aware of the value of the oil and rare minerals under their land, but that even if they didn’t have this they would still not let themselves be bought.

The Cooperation Party politician also pointed to America’s historic treatment of the Inuit people and Native Americans, and the risk Trump’s “white power” could pose to the people of Greenland.