MPs from both Labour and the Conservative Parties have called for a boycott of this summer’s FIFA World Cup over Donald Trump’s threats towards Greenland, per The Metro.

It comes after the US President revealed plans to impose tariffs on the UK and other nations opposing his plan to take control of Greenland.

Both Simon Hoare and Kate Osborne have said the USA is “threatening Greenland and attacking our own government.”

READ NEXT: Petition urging Denmark to BUY California receives more than 280,000 signatures

Speaking to Metro, Labour’s Kate Osborne MP said: “Trump’s appalling record on human rights, climate change, his flagrant contempt for the rule of law, his attacks on democracy, and an illegal war in Venezuela is not enough for him.

“Now he is threatening Greenland and attacking our own government & politicians.

“Last year there was huge public support for the successful campaign to refuse to legitimise Trump by allowing him the honour of addressing Parliament.

“We need to see the same now in relation to the World Cup.

“The USA should not be able to participate in the World Cup, let alone be part of hosting it, so yes I support those calling for a boycott.”

Conservative MP Mr Hoare, also speaking to Metro, added: “We should send as many messages as possible to the Trump administration and the American people that there are certain red lines in regards to upholding sovereignty and international affairs.

“If that means not going to the World Cup then we shouldn’t go to the World Cup.

“If it means cancelling a state visit, then we should cancel the state visit.

“Trump is looking forward to America hosting the World Cup and all the benefits that accords to America.

“We need to send a message to the White House that leadership has responsibilities.

“It doesn’t allow you to behave like some modern-day pirate, gangster, bully.”

Trump has become the face of the north American tournament, with the lion’s share of matches set to be hosted in his nation of the USA.

FIFA issue statement following calls for Donald Trump to be stripped of Peace Award

Figures within FIFA are increasingly beginning to grow “embarrassed” over their decision to award Donald Trump with their inaugural World Peace Prize, according to The Guardian, prompting the organisation to issue a new statement laying out the reasons why Trump was chosen for the prize.

The 79-year-old was handed the award by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the lengthy World Cup draw at the start of December.

As he handed the US President the prize, Infantino said: “We want to see hope, we want to see unity, we want to see a future. This is what we want to see from a leader and you definitely deserve the first Fifa Peace Prize.”

Mid-level and senior officials within the governing body are said to feel “uncomfortable” with the choice to name Trump as the winner, a sense that is said to have grown stronger in the weeks since Trump’s military intervention in Venezuela and amidst increased suggestions that the USA could invade Greenland.

In light of these tensions, and the regret within some parts of the organisation over the decision to give the award to Trump, FIFA have issued a statement.

As first reported in The Guardian, it reads: “Fifa strongly supports its annual peace prize, an award to recognise exceptional actions for peace and unity. Fifa notes the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient [the Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado] has given her medal to President Trump.

“Fifa has strong relations with President Trump, along with leaders from fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico. This has resulted in good working relationships leading to, for example in the US, the formation of the White House Task Force for the Fifa World Cup.”