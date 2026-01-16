Robert Jenrick was left embarrassed by his new leader Nigel Farage after a question about asylum hotels at his Reform unveiling.

On Thursday, Jenrick was unveiled as Reform’s newest recruit just hours after he was sacked from Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet.

This was after Badenoch said she had been presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect.”

The Tory leader said Jenrick had been planning to defect “in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party.”

Later that day, Jenrick and Farage took part in a press event confirming the former shadow justice secretary’s move to Reform.

READ NEXT: Farage says he’s ‘always thought Robert Jenrick was a fraud’ in resurfaced tweet

At the event, the Mirror’s David Burke asked the pair how Reform voters would feel about Jenrick, the man responsible for many of the asylum hotels in the UK today, joining the Reform.

After Jenrick tried to claim he closed a number of asylum hotels, Farage then gave an answer that Jenrick probably won’t have been too pleased about.

The Reform leader said Jenrick was an example of someone who is “apologetic” and “indeed, ashamed” about their record in government with the Tories.

Reacting on social media, some said it was “totally humiliating” for the ex-Tory.

Mirror's @DaveBurke12: Do you think Reform members will accept the man who opened the asylum hotels?



Farage: "I'm getting people in who are apologetic, indeed ashamed, of what they've done in the past."



This is totally humiliating for Robert Jenrick. pic.twitter.com/77ystl9iaU — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 15, 2026

Someone else said it was a “strange mix of desperation and tragedy all rolled into one.”

It's a strange mix of desperation and tragedy all rolled into one — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 15, 2026

Another suggested Jenrick’s recruitment, coming just days after Nadhim Zahawi, another figurehead of the Tory incompetence of the past few years, had joined Reform, could seriously backfire for Farage.

They wrote it was “humiliating for Jenrick” and “suicidal for Farage.”

Humiliating for Jenrick and suicidal for Farage . Absolutely perfect for us. — Nick Newman (@The_Newman_Nick) January 15, 2026

Other said Jenrick didn’t look too chuffed with Farage’s suggestion he was “ashamed” by his political career so far.

When Farage said “ashamed” you can see Jenrick visibly gag.



Hahahahaaaaaa what a shit show this is.



😂 — Ash M (@ashmamoojee) January 15, 2026