Whisper it quietly, but this was the worst week of polling Reform has ever seen.

Sure, the party were polling much lower a year and a half ago, but they were growing. Then their polling boom happened as Labour’s support fell away.

Since then, Nigel Farage, Zia Yusuf and every failed Tory the party have recruited over the last year have shouted from the rooftops about the polls – unless they don’t like the results of course..

Except, the tide seems to be turning.

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At the start of the year, it became apparent that Reform’s support had topped out and stalled at around the 30% mark. Then, little by little, their polling numbers dipped until the trend became undeniable.

Now, Reform have just had their worse polling week ever.

Over the last seven days, not one, not two, but three polls have showed a huge drops in support for Farage’s party – each with their own different warning sign for Reform.

First, it was More In Common’s poll, who reported a five-point slump for Reform. Along with their lead being cut to just three points, this poll should be particularly worrying for Reform as More in Common have consistently had some of the highest polling results for the party.

Reform drops to 25% in this weeks voting intention their lowest since April 2025. They lead the Tories by 3 & Labour by 4



➡️ REF UK 25% (-5)

🌳 CON 22% (+3)

🌹 LAB 21% (+1)

🌍 GREEN 13% (+1)

🔶 LIB DEM 12% (nc)

❓OTH 3% (nc)

🟡 SNP 2% (nc)



N = 2,011 | 10-13/4 | Change w/ 8/4 pic.twitter.com/DNZVf9Incv — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) April 15, 2026

The next day, two more disastrous polls arrived for Reform.

Freshwater Strategy reported a four-point decline for Reform. Combined with a four-point uptick in support for Labour, this amounted to an eight-point swing in favour of Keir Starmer’s party. Because these results were compared to Freshwater’s last findings at the end of February, they heavily suggest the war in Iran has had two very different outcomes for Reform and Labour.

Westminster Voting Intention:



RFM: 26% (-4)

LAB: 22% (+4)

CON: 19% (+1)

GRN: 15% (=)

LDM: 13% (=)



Via @tweetfreshwater, 10-12 Apr.

Changes w/ 27 Feb – 1 Mar. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) April 16, 2026

Then, a poll from Find Out Now also found a four-point drop for Farage’s gang. Whilst this one didn’t show any significant boost for Labour, the kicker here was further down, where Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain were on 9%. This gives credence to the idea Restore could leech support from Reform, opening the door for Labour, the Tories and the Greens.

Westminster Voting Intention (Prompts for Restore):



RFM: 21% (-4)

CON: 18% (+2)

GRN: 18% (-1)

LAB: 17% (+1)

LDM: 11% (+1)

RES: 9% (+1)

SNP: 3% (=)



Via @FindoutnowUK, 15-16 Apr.

Changes w/ 25 Mar. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) April 16, 2026

It seems that for Reform this week, the bad news truly did come in threes.