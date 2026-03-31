It can simply no longer be denied by any right-wingers that Reform’s polling peak has been and gone – and the party are very much on the slide now.

Anyone who’s been following the polls over the last couple of months will have noticed a trend across the broad: Reform are losing support.

After months at the top of pretty much every poll, their once-commanding lead has vanished in recent weeks.

Whether this is because of an ever-growing list of controversies, increased levels of scrutiny, their Trump-fawning or a the emergence of Restore Britain is difficult to tell at this stage. It may likely be a combination of all of these factors.

But some in the Reform camp have refused to accept their shedding support, pointing to other polls where they’ve gained support slightly or seen their polling lead stay the same.

Now though, a visual summary of polling data has gone viral which undeniably shows that the Reform polling slide is no coping mechanism from the left or figment of their imagination.

It’s very, very real.

READ NEXT: Senior candidate QUITS Reform, citing ‘too many Tories’ in the party

The graph in question can be found on the Wikipedia page which collates all opinion polling for the next UK general election.

In a useful chart plotting the results for each party, a trend line is also given.

Take a look for yourselves below.

(Wikimedia Commons)

It looks like Reform’s peak of polling in the 30s is a thing of the past.

The graph was shared by one account on X who said Reform were “sliding big time” in the polls.

Reform Party is sliding big time in UK pic.twitter.com/47nLDOsRpg — Charestiste🇨🇦🍁 (@RealAlbanianPat) March 29, 2026

Some said the data was the final proof that the Reform slide was an undeniable trend.

for a long time I dismissed "reform decline" as overly reactive cope but I'd say it's only now clearly approaching a point where it's been sustained enough to flag as statistically meaningfully and not just noise https://t.co/w0DMjuBprw — The Force Majeure Groyper (@ProgDirectorate) March 29, 2026

And others pointed out that another party had done the exact opposite of Reform, almost perfectly mirroring the slide with their own rise…

🟩 Hopium will defeat Copium https://t.co/3jqzKzMPK3 — Manchester Green Party 🐝 (@McrGreenParty) March 30, 2026

Zack Polanski liked this tweet https://t.co/ojR1AG3Ljj — Charestiste🇨🇦🍁 (@RealAlbanianPat) March 30, 2026