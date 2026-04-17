In just the United States’s latest ‘surely that didn’t happen moment’, their Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has quoted a fake Pulp Fiction Bible verse during a sermon.

It would appear that the Secretary of War is looking for his latest conflict, this time with the country’s largest religion – Christianity – after a week of blasphemy, desecration and beefing with the Pope.

The latest faux pas came during a sermon given at the Pentagon in which Hegseth spoke about a prayer given to him during the search for the downed airmen in Iran a couple weeks back.

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He said it was titled CSAR 2517 and that it borrow wording from Ezekiel 25:17.

Pete Hegseth quoted a fake Bible verse from Pulp Fiction during a Pentagon sermon.pic.twitter.com/1o3CJiJYRF — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 16, 2026

What he failed to mention is that it featured the monologue by Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction that he says right before his character kills somebody.

Hegseth said: “The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men.

“Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother.

“And you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee, and amen.”

The actual Ezekiel 25:17 reads: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

Hegseth’s in fact mirrored the Pulp Fiction version, something first spotted by religion and politics blog A Public Witness.

Jackson’s iconic character says: “The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men.

“Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord, when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”

This fake verse was lifted from a 1970s Japanese martial arts film by Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino.

Cue a mixture of mockery and disbelief from absolutely everyone who had seen the clip.

Truly — historians, sociologists, and psychiatrists of the future will be making up legends about this period of time. https://t.co/S89S4n6wv5 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 16, 2026

Never has a dumber group of people been put in charge of the world than this one. The Trump administration is so moronic, you simply can't parody it. This is the closest we've come to the movie 'Idiocracy' becoming a documentary. https://t.co/xFJmfXDiBo — Omar Baddar عمر بدّار (@OmarBaddar) April 16, 2026

I don't even know what to say at this point https://t.co/fgIZwuCRuu — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) April 16, 2026