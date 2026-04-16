Labour have gained huge ground on Reform in a bombshell poll which suggests the Iran war has had a big impact on the popularity of both parties.

For weeks now, Reform’s polling numbers have been in gradual decline. However, this week things seem to have really accelerated.

Just days after the party saw a four-point drop in support with More in Common’s latest polling, a second eye-catching set of results have been released by another pollster.

The latest data from Freshwater Strategy also registered a four-point decline for Reform, falling to 26%.

At the same time, the poll shows a surge in support for Labour, who have gained four points. With an eight-point swing, this poll puts Labour just four points behind Reform.

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Westminster Voting Intention:



RFM: 26% (-4)

LAB: 22% (+4)

CON: 19% (+1)

GRN: 15% (=)

LDM: 13% (=)



Via @tweetfreshwater, 10-12 Apr.

Changes w/ 27 Feb – 1 Mar. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) April 16, 2026

The findings were compared to Freshwater’s last polling across the end of February and start of March. This was right at the start of Donald Trump’s war in Iran, which gives credence to the idea that Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage’s differing stances on the conflict have had a significant impact on their polling.

Farage and his party’s position on the conflict has been clear as mud, whilst the Clacton MP seems to be the only person in the world who hasn’t yet realised that being associated with Trump is political suicide.

At the same time, Starmer’s refusal to let the UK be dragged into America’s war, and his criticism of Trump, seems to be helping his popularity and that of his government.