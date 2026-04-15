Reform UK have suffered some of their most devastating polling to date after they dropped a huge five points in the space of a week.

For weeks now, Reform’s polling numbers have been in gradual decline. However, one pollster, More In Common, has consistently had the party’s support at around 30%.

Well, not anymore.

More in Common’s latest data sees Farage’s gang drop a staggering five points in the space of a week, down to 25%. Whilst they’re still top of the pile, ahead of the Tories (up three points to 22%) and Labour (up one point to 21%), this is the lowest More in Common polling figure for Reform since April last year.

The Conservatives are the big winners in the poll. Their three-point jump combined with Reform’s fall means it’s an eight-point swing in favour of Kemi Badenoch’s party.

But there are some promising signs for Labour as well. Their slight increase in support puts them just four points behind Reform.

Reform drops to 25% in this weeks voting intention their lowest since April 2025. They lead the Tories by 3 & Labour by 4



➡️ REF UK 25% (-5)

🌳 CON 22% (+3)

🌹 LAB 21% (+1)

🌍 GREEN 13% (+1)

🔶 LIB DEM 12% (nc)

❓OTH 3% (nc)

🟡 SNP 2% (nc)



N = 2,011 | 10-13/4 | Change w/ 8/4 pic.twitter.com/DNZVf9Incv — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) April 15, 2026

One explanation for Reform’s drop could be Farage’s stance on Donald Trump and the war in Iran.

Farage and his party’s position on the conflict has been clear as mud, whilst the Clacton MP seems to be the only person in the world who hasn’t yet realised that being associated with Trump is political suicide.

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At the same time, Starmer’s refusal to let the UK be dragged into America’s war, and his criticism of Trump, seems to be helping his popularity and that of his government.

Outside of the top three, the Greens also saw a slight uptick in support, the day after YouGov polling put the party in third place ahead of Labour.