Reform have seen their support plummet in new polling, which also shows some promising results for Labour and Keir Starmer.

In the latest polling from YouGov, Nigel Farage’s party saw their support drop by three points to 25%. Meanwhile, Labour gained two points, rising to 20%.

There was also a gain of two points for the Tories and one point for the Lib Dems, whilst the Greens suffered a rare drop of two points.

Westminster Voting Intention:



REF: 25% (-3)

LAB: 20% (+2)

CON: 19% (+2)

LDM: 15% (+1)

GRN: 15% (-2)

SNP: 3% (-1)



Via @YouGov, On 21-22 December,

Changes w/ 14-15 December. — British Electoral Politics (@electpoliticsuk) December 23, 2025

When Reform fell to 25% in YouGov polling last month, this represented their lowest level in any poll since April.

It seems like the party may have hit their popularity ceiling, and the trend is certainly more downward than upward for Farage and co.

The new YouGov polling comes just days after a separate poll put Reform’s lead at the top at just three points – and also showed a continuing surge for Zack Polanski’s Greens.

What’s behind the Reform slump?

The political upstarts have endured arguably their roughest time since their official rebrand to ‘Reform UK’, following a slew of scandals and negative headlines. After taking charge of their first local councils back in May, tax rises have been proposed – and a flurry of councillors lost their positions.

This unsteady ship has been further rocked by allegations levelled against Nigel Farage himself. His connections to Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform in Wales who was convicted of taking Russian bribes, provided ample fodder for his political opponents on the offensive.

Weeks after this fiasco, former classmates of Brexit’s biggest cheerleader accused him of using racist and antisemitic language during his school days. He has so far refused to issue an apology – but the toxicity surrounding these claims has done Mr. Farage no good in the polls…